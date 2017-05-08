Kim Kardashian West Responds to Fan Who Asked How She Walked With a Broken Shoe Heel

Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala on May 1. REX Shutterstock

There’s something to be said for being able to walk gracefully in heels, but to walk in heels when one of them is broken is an entirely different game.

One fan reached out to Kim Kardashian West via Twitter on Sunday night during the airing of newest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to ask how the reality star was able to do just that.

In the tweet, the fan attached a picture of the 36-year-old donning a metallic mini dress and nude gladiator-style sandals in which one of the heels appears to be missing entirely. She wore the look during the family’s trip to Costa Rica in January, which was shown on the latest “Keeping Up” episode.

@KimKardashian how did you broke your heel? and the question is how did you walked like nothing is wrong lol #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/e8xZfZ3xqf — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) May 8, 2017

In the shot, Kim looks to be walking completely normally as if nothing is wrong. And, well, that’s because there was nothing wrong. The mom of two responded to the tweet to clear things up — also proving that pictures can often be deceiving — telling the fan that her heel simply slid to the side and disappeared from view in the photo.

The mystery lol. I actually didn't break my heel my foot just slid to the side and u couldn't see it 😂 https://t.co/TYk9XBJSbA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2017

With that said, even if Kardashian West’s shoe was really broken, we’re sure she could easily walk as if nothing was wrong.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Worked Out in Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

Kim Kardashian West Pairs Men’s Suit Jacket With Lace Pants and Strappy Sandals

Kim Kardashian West Says the Paris Robbery ‘Was Meant to Happen’