Kim Kardashian West Wore a Skintight Vintage Versace Dress to ‘The Promise’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian West at the premiere of "The Promise" in Los Angeles on April 12. REX Shutterstock

On Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian West stepped out in a look we’ve seen her in countless times before: a beige dress with coordinating sandals.

But this wasn’t just any dress — it was a vintage dress designed by the late Gianni Versace and it featured just a hint of shimmer and embellishment on the knitted neck. She completed the look with Manolo Blahnik’s Chaos sandals in beige suede. The classic ankle-strap sandals retail for $725.

Kim Kardashian West wearing a vintage Gianni Versace dress and Manolo Blahnik sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kardashian West attended the premiere of “The Promise,” which tells the story of a love triangle between an Armenian medical student, an American journalist based in Paris and an Armenian woman raised in France, set during the end of the Ottoman Empire and Armenian Genocide. Kardashian West, whose father, Robert Kardashian, was Armenian, praised the film on Twitter.

So proud of the movie #ThePromise Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people 🇦🇲 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2017

She attended with sister Kourtney Kardashian, who attended an Alice + Olivia event last night, too. Kardashian wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo paired with patent leather pumps by the label. The sisters also posed with Cher on the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian West with sister Kourtney Kardashian (right) who wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo and patent-leather pumps. REX Shutterstock

The Kardashian sisters posed with Cher at the premiere of “The Promise.” REX Shutterstock

Kardashian West also retweeted photos from a family visit to Armenia two years ago, which was documented on their E! show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” where her husband Kanye West put on an impromptu concert for Armenian fans.

