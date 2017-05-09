Kim Kardashian West Wears Met Gala Yeezy Heels With Super-Short Skirt

Kim Kardashian West in L.A. on May 8. Splash

Kim Kardashian West looked uncharacteristically modest at the Met Gala last week in a white Vivienne Westwood dress.

But it looks like she’s back to her old ways and perhaps hoping to show off the results of her workouts documented on Snapchat. On Monday, the reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an off-the-shoulder black top and a super-short leather skirt. She completed the look with black sunglasses and the same pair of beige Yeezy lace-up sandals that she wore at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian West stepped out in L.A. wearing a black top, black leather skirt and beige Yeezy lace-up sandals. Splash

Kim Kardashian West wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy heels at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Despite added security after Kardashian West was robbed in Paris last year, she still stopped to sign autographs and pose for selfies with some fans.

Kardashian West posed for a selfie with a fan. Splash

The Yeezy sandals feature a very thin strap across the foot and criss-crossing laces that can be tied up the leg. It’s not clear when or even if these heels will be released, but the previously released Yeezy clear sandals and sock boots have enjoyed popularity, especially among celebrities.

Kardashian West wore the same Yeezy sandals with her Vivienne Westwood dress at the Met Gala on May 1. Splash

The lace-up pair also pays homage to many of the Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals that Kardashian West has long been a fan of.

Kim Kardashian West in Manolo Blahnik black wrap sandals. REX Shutterstock

The thin straps might leave Kardashian West in a similar situation as she was in this photo, when a fan on Twitter asked how it was possible for Kardashian West to walk when it appeared her heel was broken off. Kardashian West responded that the heel had actually just drifted to the side and disappeared from view in the photo.

@KimKardashian how did you broke your heel? and the question is how did you walked like nothing is wrong lol #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/e8xZfZ3xqf — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) May 8, 2017

