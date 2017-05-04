Kim Kardashian West Pairs Men’s Suit Jacket With Lace Pants and Strappy Sandals

Kim Kardashian West stepped out for dinner in Hollywood on May 3. Splash

Kim Kardashian West may not have topped every best-dressed list at the Met Gala on Monday night (she wore a simple white Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy heels), but she’s nothing if not consistent.

Kim Kardashian West wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy heels at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

The reality star tends to stick with monochromatic outfits, and her look on Wednesday was no exception. She was spotted out for dinner in Hollywood with her close friend Jonathan Cheban, wearing what appeared to be a men’s black suit jacket, sheer black lace pants and black strappy sandals. It was monochromatic but definitely not boring.

Kim Kardashian West wearing strappy sandals with sheer lace pants and a men’s blazer. Splash

Kim Kardashian West in black strappy sandals. Splash

Kardashian West stepped out for dinner with her friend Jonathan Cheban. Splash

We’re not sure what brand makes Kardashian West’s heels, but they certainly fit into her usual strappy-sandal look.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Says the Paris Robbery ‘Was Meant to Happen’

Kim Kardashian West Wore a Skintight Vintage Versace Dress to ‘The Promise’ Premiere

Rihanna and Kendall Jenner Both Had a Lot of Trouble Lacing Up These Sandals