Kim Kardashian West Pairs Men’s Suit Jacket With Lace Pants and Strappy Sandals

Kim Kardashian West may not have topped every best-dressed list at the Met Gala on Monday night (she wore a simple white Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy heels), but she’s nothing if not consistent.
The reality star tends to stick with monochromatic outfits, and her look on Wednesday was no exception. She was spotted out for dinner in Hollywood with her close friend Jonathan Cheban, wearing what appeared to be a men’s black suit jacket, sheer black lace pants and black strappy sandals. It was monochromatic but definitely not boring.
We’re not sure what brand makes Kardashian West’s heels, but they certainly fit into her usual strappy-sandal look.
