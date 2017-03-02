Sarah Jessica Parker Gifted Kim Kardashian West a Pair of Custom Shoes

Kim Kardashian West in New York on Feb. 16. Splash

One celebrity is giving another celebrity the star treatment.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West posted a video on Snapchat showing off a pair of shoes sent to her by Sarah Jessica Parker. Kardashian West explained that Parker knew she is a fan of nude heels, so Parker’s SJP Collection made her a custom pair.

“So you all know how much I love Sarah Jessica Parker,” Kardashian West said. “She made me these amazing suede shoes. She knows I love a nude, suede shoe. I’m so grateful to have these custom shoes from her SJP line. Thank you Sarah Jessica!”

The sandals have a braided ankle wrap and are reminiscent of some of Kardashian West’s favorite pairs by Manolo Blahnik. This is no coincidence — Parker launched her line in 2014 in partnership with Manolo Blahnik CEO George Malkemus.

Kim Kardashian West in Manolo Blahnik black wrap sandals. REX Shutterstock

Parker’s line marked several milestones this week. The brand celebrated its third anniversary and also launched a handbag collection featuring seven styles.

