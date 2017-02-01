Kim Kardashian West Makes a Fashion Statement With Kids North and Saint

Kim Kardashian West with daughter North and son Saint in New York on Feb. 1. Splash

Kim Kardashian West seems to be getting back to being herself after some time away from the spotlight.

She’s been busy on Snapchat, revealing on Tuesday that she and husband Kanye West are launching a kids’ clothing line. Today she stepped out for lunch in New York with her two children, daughter North and son Saint, and with friend Jonathan Cheban.

Kardashian made a statement in a long fur coat and over-the-knee leather boots. Meanwhile, 1-year-old Saint wore a pair of Adidas sneakers and sweatpants from his parents’ upcoming Adidas Calabasas line, and 3-year-old North wore black Dr. Martens boots. Cheban was seen carrying Saint into the restaurant, where they were met by a crowd of fans and photographers.

Kardashian West with daughter North and son Saint. Splash

Saint West wearing Adidas sneakers. Splash

Jonathan Cheban carries Saint West into a New York restaurant. Splash

Kardashian West opted to stay out of the public eye after she was robbed in October during fashion week in Paris. Last month, she returned to posting on social media and has since been spotted out and about in Los Angeles and New York. She was on vacation earlier this week in Costa Rica with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, half-sister Kylie Jenner and their mom Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica. Twitter

Kardashian West will likely be attending New York Fashion Week in the coming weeks, including Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show to be held on Feb. 15.

