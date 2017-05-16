Kim Kardashian West Trades Balenciaga Boots for Yeezy to Grab Pizza in NYC

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Khloe Kardashian were in New York on Monday for NBCUniversal’s Upfront 2017 presentation.
Kim wore Balenciaga’s pant-boot hybrid and a revealing top by Chalayan, while Khloe opted for an all-black ensemble with clear Yeezy sandals. After they left the event, the sisters changed into much more casual looks and re-emerged to grab slices of pizza at famous NYC spot Joe’s Pizza with their friend Jonathan Cheban.
Khloe and Kim both wore Yeezy lace-up boots — Kim opted for tan, and Khloe went with a black pair. Leave it to Kim to somehow make a sweatsuit look cool. She tucked an Adidas Calabasas zip-up into a pair of sweatpants.
The group was swarmed by fans and paparazzi outside the small pizza shop. Cheban was seen carrying several boxes and individual slices out to a waiting car. At NBCUniversal’s Upfront, the Kardashians were joined by stars of other NBC shows, including Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell and Jenna Dewan Tatum.
