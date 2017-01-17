Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Spotted in Designer Gowns in New York

Kim Kardashian West in New York on Jan. 16. Splash

Kim Kardashian West and her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner are sharpening their acting skills.

The two were spotted in New York on Monday apparently filming cameo scenes for the upcoming film, “Ocean’s Eight,” which stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Dakota Fanning and more.

According to People, the sisters are believed to have been shooting a fake Met Gala scene, which explains the dramatic designer gowns. Kardashian West wore a Givenchy sheer lace gown and the label’s nude platform ankle strap sandals, while Jenner wore an Elie Saab couture gown and metallic sandals.

The Met Gala scene doesn’t seem to be impossible, given that Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour, has also been spotted on set. Other stars including Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima have made cameos as well.

Earlier in the day, Jenner and Kardashian West wore much more casual looks while out in New York. Kardashian West, who has only recently reemerged into the spotlight following a robbery in paris in October, wore a pair of gray sweatpants and beige Yeezy lace-up boots for lunch with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Campbell recently revealed that she sympathizes with Kardashian West, explaining that she had also been the victim of a robbery attack in Paris several years ago.

Meanwhile, Jenner was seen shopping in New York’s Soho neighborhood with friend Hailey Baldwin wearing Louis Vuitton lace-up boots.

