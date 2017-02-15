Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Spotted at Valentine’s Day Dinner

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were spotted out for dinner in New York less than 24 hours before Kanye West is set to show his Yeezy Season 5 collection.
The two celebrated Valentine’s Day at Carbone restaurant in New York on Tuesday night. Kardashian West wore a tiny crop top, a long skirt with a thigh-high slit and a pair of knee-high Yeezy Season 3 suede boots. The boots are still available in a few sizes on Yeezysupply.com for $627.
West, meanwhile, wore a pair of white sneakers that could be from his upcoming Adidas Calabasas line.
While we don’t know much about West’s Season 5 show on Wednesday, we do know that there’s already been a bit of controversy. West had to moved his show to a 3 p.m. time slot instead of 5 p.m. after he apparently failed to consult with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which creates the New York Fashion Week schedule. West will show his collection at Pier 59 studios.
