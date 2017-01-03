Kim Kardashian West Makes a Stylish Return to Instagram

Kim Kardashian West at the Balenciaga spring '17 show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Kim Kardashian West is finally back on Instagram after staying silent on the social media platform for months.

She posted a photo with her two kids, Saint and North, and husband Kanye West, captioning the photo simply, “Family.” Kardashian West took a break from social media following a robbery during Paris Fashion Week in October.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Kardashian West has also remained mostly out of the spotlight and has only been spotted a few times since the incident. She did attend mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. West shared one family photo on Twitter at the lavish party.

In this new photo, Kardashian West appears to be wearing what are likely Yeezy boots, while West has on a pair of unreleased Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Three-year-old North has on a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, and her younger brother, 1-year-old Saint, also rocks a pair of white kicks.

Following the Paris robbery, Khloe Kardashian appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and told the talk-show host that Kardashian West was “not doing that well” and that it was “a wake-up call to make a lot of life adjustments,” which for Kardashian West seemed to be a break from documenting so much of her life on social media.

Kardashian West has also posted the photo on Twitter, her first post there since Oct. 2. Despite Kardashian West’s shunning of social media, her sisters continue to post at what seems like all hours of the day. Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos and Snapchats during her family trip to Aspen this past weekend.

