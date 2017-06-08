Kim Kardashian West Dresses Up Sweatpants With Yeezy Heels

Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala on May 1. REX Shutterstock

While the rest of us are ready to break out our summer wardrobes, Kim Kardashian West seems to be doing the opposite.

The star was spotted this week in Los Angeles wearing a heather gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, completed with a pair of Yeezy lace-up boots in beige, of course. According to reports, Kardashian had just returned from a weekend spent celebrating Kanye West’s birthday in the Bahamas.

This outfit is yet another iteration of the monochromatic outfits she favors.

According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian West was filming for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with sister Kourtney Kardashian, who looked decidedly more dressy than Kardashian West. Kourtney opted for a black silk top and pants with Gianvito Rossi’s $795 Caribe satin and PVC pumps.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps. Splash

Meanwhile, Kardashian West recently revealed more about the Kardashian/Jenner family’s situation with stylist Monica Rose, who is no longer working with them. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kardashian had this to say:

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” Kardashian West said. “But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover when I met Kanye. And I will say that Kanye got me into a team, and we kind of documented it, so I think people think that’s the reason. For me, maybe that is the reason — I needed a new vibe. Why everyone else? You’re going to have to ask them.

We know that Kendall Jenner is now working with Beyoncé’s stylist Marni Senofonte, and Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed via Instagram that she’s working with stylist Dani Michelle.

Want more?

The Stylists Behind Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid’s New Looks

Kendall Jenner Can’t Get Enough of These Sneakers Right Now

Kourtney Kardashian Stepped Out in These Celeb-Favorite Sandals With Her New Beau

Bella and Gigi Hadid Wore Totally Opposite Looks at the CFDA Awards