Kim Kardashian West’s Designer Sandals Were a Gift From Her Brother Rob Kardashian

Could Kim Kardashian West be scaling back when it comes to her lavish lifestyle?

On Tuesday, the reality star dug into her closet for a pair of shoes that are a few years old instead of wearing a brand new pair. She shared a photo on Snapchat of a pair of stamped python strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, which she said her brother Rob Kardashian got her for her birthday a few years ago.

After a tumultuous few months, it seems all is well in the world of the Kardashians. Kardashian West’s sister Khloe Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of Rob Kardashian and his partner Blac Chyna’s baby. The sisters also seemed to be having a fun day together on Tuesday wearing matching burgundy athleisure outfits.

Burgundy babies 💋 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Dream 😍 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

