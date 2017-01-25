Kim Kardashian West’s Designer Sandals Were a Gift From Her Brother Rob Kardashian

By / 46 mins ago
Kim Kardashian West Style
Kim Kardashian West in Los Angeles on Jan. 24.
Splash

Could Kim Kardashian West be scaling back when it comes to her lavish lifestyle?

On Tuesday, the reality star dug into her closet for a pair of shoes that are a few years old instead of wearing a brand new pair. She shared a photo on Snapchat of a pair of stamped python strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, which she said her brother Rob Kardashian got her for her birthday a few years ago.

Related
Jennifer Lopez's Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection Arrives in Stores

Kim Kardashian West StyleKardashian West wearing Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Splash
Kim Kardashian West StyleKardashian West’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Splash
Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals Kim KardashianKardashian West wore these Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Courtesy Photo

After a tumultuous few months, it seems all is well in the world of the Kardashians. Kardashian West’s sister Khloe Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of Rob Kardashian and his partner Blac Chyna’s baby. The sisters also seemed to be having a fun day together on Tuesday wearing matching burgundy athleisure outfits.

Burgundy babies 💋

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Dream 😍

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

Want More?

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boosts and Calabasas Apparel on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Spotted in Designer Gowns in New York

Kim Kardashian West Heads to Dubai to Make First Public Appearance Since Paris Robbery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s