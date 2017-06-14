Kim Kardashian West Wears Her Version of a Business Suit With Yeezy Heels

Kim Kardashian West Style Yeezy Heels
Kim Kardashian West steps out in New York on June 13.
Splash

We know we’ll never catch Kim Kardashian West wearing a typical business suit, and even when she attended Forbes Women’s Summit on Tuesday, that was no exception.

The star opted for a Jean Paul Gaultier dark pinstripe double-breasted blazer and matching pants. She’s never one to leave home without a little Yeezy somewhere in her outfit — this time it was the beige Yeezy sandals with skimpy straps. These favorite sandals of Kardashian West’s have yet to be released; however, a new Yeezy sneaker will be coming on June 24.

Kim Kardashian West wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier blazer and pants with Yeezy sandals.

A look at Kardashian West's Yeezy sandals.

Forbes also released its highest-paid-entertainers list this week, and Kardashian West came in at No. 47, earning $45.5 million before taxes in the last 12 months. Kardashian West also announced what is sure to be a huge moneymaker for her this year: a Kim Kardashian West beauty line that will launch on June 21 starting with a face contouring kit. According to Forbes, the line will be produced by Oxnard, Calif.-based Seed Beauty, which also produces Kylie Jenner’s popular makeup line.

