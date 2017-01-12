Kim Kardashian West Heads to Dubai to Make First Public Appearance Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 12. Splash

Kim Kardashian West is set to make her first official public appearance since being robbed at a Paris hotel in October.

Kardashian West is heading to Dubai with Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again beau, to make an appearance at a makeup class run by Mario Dedivanovic, Kim’s longtime makeup artist. Kardashian West was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday wearing an Adidas Calabasas tracksuit and Yeezy suede lace-up boots. She’s been wearing the same pair in a camel color in many of the photos she’s posted on her Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian West wearing Yeezy lace-up boots. Splash

on our way #dubai🇦🇪 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Dedivanovic posted a photo on Instagram a few days ago teasing Kardashian West’s appearance at his class. It turns out he also did her makeup for a casual dinner earlier this week — one of her first outings since the robbery.

If her airport outfit is any indication, Kardashian West seems to be getting back to her usual fashion ways.

