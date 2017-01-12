Kim Kardashian West Heads to Dubai to Make First Public Appearance Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West is set to make her first official public appearance since being robbed at a Paris hotel in October.
Kardashian West is heading to Dubai with Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again beau, to make an appearance at a makeup class run by Mario Dedivanovic, Kim’s longtime makeup artist. Kardashian West was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday wearing an Adidas Calabasas tracksuit and Yeezy suede lace-up boots. She’s been wearing the same pair in a camel color in many of the photos she’s posted on her Instagram account.
Dedivanovic posted a photo on Instagram a few days ago teasing Kardashian West’s appearance at his class. It turns out he also did her makeup for a casual dinner earlier this week — one of her first outings since the robbery.
If her airport outfit is any indication, Kardashian West seems to be getting back to her usual fashion ways.
