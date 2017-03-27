This Is Kim Kardashian West’s Go-To Look for Date Night

Kim Kardashian West on March 2. Splash

Kim Kardashian West has a uniform for date night with husband Kanye West, but for her, a uniform certainly doesn’t equate to boring.

The star was spotted this weekend with West wearing a beige fur coat, beige fitted dress and python boots. For another outing with West, she swapped the beige coat for one in a chocolate brown hue, matching sweatpants and black Yeezy lace-up boots.

See the theme here? Kardashian West keeps her look tonal, opting to keep her look in one color family.

#kimkardashianwest #kanyewest out for dinner last night A post shared by kardashians_vzla (@kardashians_vzla) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

This is by no means the first time Kardashian West has donned such an ensemble. Recently, she’s worn all-black versions, and she wore a burgundy look for the Yeezy Season 5 show in September.

Kim Kardashian wore Yeezy boots with a long skirt and crop top, while Kanye wore white sneakers. Splash

Kim Kardashian West leaving her New York apartment to go to the Yeezy Season 5 show. Splash

Kardashian West with daughter North and son Saint. Splash

Kardashian West definitely does not make it a secret when she loves what she’s wearing. She shared photos on Snapchat of the beige coat (by Kanye West’s friend and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh) and the python boots.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Love for These Designer Heels

Khloé Kardashian Stepped Out in Christian Louboutin Heels and Sweatpants

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Show Off Calabasas x Adidas Sneakers on Snapchat