Kim Kardashian West Is Back to Promoting Adidas Calabasas on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West sitting front row at the Off-White spring '17 runway show at Paris Fashion Week in October. REX Shutterstock.

With the recent return of Kim Kardashian West to social media comes the return of her promotional photos and videos.

Kardashian West took a hiatus from posting on social media following a robbery in Paris in October. Some estimated that the reality star was losing up to $1 million a month by not posting. Financial adviser Samuel Rad told People in October that the self-imposed social media break could benefit her.

“I think what’s going to happen is the first post she’s going to put up after not having posted for [a while], it’s going to get so many more followers and hits,” Rad said. “I think that it might actually end up helping her. I think it could be a really big moneymaker for her brand.”

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Since returning to Instagram earlier this week, Kardashian West has posted several family photos on Instagram and a few photos and videos on Snapchat. On Thursday, she showed off a pair of pants from her and husband Kanye West’s yet-to-be-released Adidas Calabasas line. She even had a coordinating gold necklace. As for shoes, she’s been wearing a pair of beige lace-up boots that are likely from West’s Yeezy line.

Kourtney Kardashian snapped this photo of her sister Kim Kardashian West on Jan. 5. Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West showing off her Adidas Calabasas pants. Snapchat

Want more?

Naomi Campbell Says She Sympathizes With Kim Kardashian West After Paris Robbery

Yeezy and Balenciaga Top Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Best Nine’ Instagram 2016 Photos

Here’s How Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated the New Year in Aspen