Kim Kardashian ‘Couldn’t Pay Rent’ After Buying These 6.5-Inch Gold Louboutin Pumps

Sacrifices must be made in the name of fashion — even if a pair of red bottoms puts the roof over your head at risk.

Kim Kardashian confessed to her Snapchat fans today that she once shelled out a fortune buying a pair of studded gold Christian Louboutin Isolde 160 heels that were issued in honor of his 20th anniversary in 2012. The price tag at the time was eye-watering — around $4,000.

“These shoes right here,” the E! star explained while filming the shoes, “I literally couldn’t pay my rent because I chose to get these instead of my apartment.”

The luxury label’s platforms were released in 2012 and were among 20 styles, along with six bags, that were included in a capsule collection inspired by two decades of Louboutin’s work.

Prices for the different styles in the collection ranged from around $3,995 on Net-a-porter.com to nearly $4,300 on other online marketplaces. The range debuted Feb. 27, 2012 at a pop-up shop in Selfridges before its worldwide release in March.

Some colorways in the Isolde 160 model were produced in black, rose gold and gold. Design details included Swarovski-embellished platforms, buckled straps, patent leather and spikes. The towering stiletto heel measures around 6.5 inches and the platform is around 2.5 inches thick.

The social media queen also shared other eye-catching heels from Louboutin, YSL and Yeezy, as well as gowns in her archive, adding that she planned to pass on her wares to North West, her daughter with husband, Kanye West.

Speaking to her mini-me, who was off-camera, she asked: “Do you like all these shoes? I saved them for you.” Without missing a beat, the 3-year-old gave an answer that reflected her years: “I have to go potty.”