Watch Kim Kardashian Dance, Sing Just Like Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

Kim Kardashian channels late singer Selena Quintanilla for Halloween. Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian finished off a big week of dressing up as famous pop singers when she channeled Selena Quintanilla for Halloween.

With a sparkly purple halter-neck jumpsuit mirroring an outfit once worn by the late queen of Tejano music, Kardashian showed up at a party hosted by Hailey Baldwin and Kardashian’s half-sister Kendall Jenner at Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The 37-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s outfit also included Selena’s signature long hair and bangs.

Baldwin coordinated her costume with Jenner — both friends dressed as characters from “The Powerpuff Girls.”

The model’s bold fashion choices nabbed her the title of Style Influencer of the Year at the forthcoming 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards ceremony.

Other notable guests at the Halloween party included Jaden Smith, Blake Griffin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, who has recently been named the new face of Botkier’s fall ’18 campaign, modeling the brand’s footwear and accessories.

Remembered for songs such as “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” Selena was one of the top-selling Latin music artists in the 1990s before she was shot to death by the president of her official fan club in 1995. In recent years, the singer has been experiencing a renewed surge in popularity — MAC released a makeup line inspired by the her just last year.

“My fave Selena!!!!” Kardashian wrote on her Snapchat account, posting several videos of her dancing for her fans.

The look finished off Kardashian’s week of Halloween parties, for which she dressed up as iconic music artists. Her other costumes included Cher, Madonna and Aaliyah.