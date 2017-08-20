Kim Kardashian Sports the Clear-Shoe Trend Again — Plus, a Long Leather Coat

On the heels of the “Kardashian Decade” THR cover reveal this week, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram this afternoon to share a candid shot of herself on the move.
Dressed in an ankle-skimming leather coat, black denim cut-off shorts and clear pointed pumps — the 36-year-old mom of two captioned the pic “Sunday Chill Vibes.” The transparent-shoe trend is a go-to favorite for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star lately.
Kardashian West — who is set to co-host “Live With Kelly and Ryan” next Monday — shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she and Kanye are “definitely trying” for a third child.
“I hope so,” she told the publication when asked about the possibility of expanding her family. “There have been a lot of things said, and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.”
