Kim Kardashian Sports the Clear-Shoe Trend Again — Plus, a Long Leather Coat

Kim Kardashian shares a candid shot on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 20. Instagram

On the heels of the “Kardashian Decade” THR cover reveal this week, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram this afternoon to share a candid shot of herself on the move.

Dressed in an ankle-skimming leather coat, black denim cut-off shorts and clear pointed pumps — the 36-year-old mom of two captioned the pic “Sunday Chill Vibes.” The transparent-shoe trend is a go-to favorite for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star lately.

Chill A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Kardashian West — who is set to co-host “Live With Kelly and Ryan” next Monday — shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she and Kanye are “definitely trying” for a third child.

“I hope so,” she told the publication when asked about the possibility of expanding her family. “There have been a lot of things said, and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.”

