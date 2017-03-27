Kim Kardashian West Rocks Favorite Nude Coat With Yeezy Jewelry And Python Boots

Kim Kardashian West wears a nude Off-White coat and Yeezy jewelry on Snapchat. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

It was a warm day in Los Angeles, but Kim Kardashian West had a fashion statement to make.

The E! reality star stomped out in a warm-looking nude ensemble on Saturday, teaming an off-the-shoulder ribbed dress with a new fluffy Off-White coat. She completed the look with Yeezy Season 4 jewelry and python boots.

Kim Kardashian West shows off a nude Off-White coat on Snapchat. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

“Fave new coat,” she captioned a picture of Virgil Abloh’s furry nude coat on Snapchat. In several other videos and images shared on her account, the social media queen gave her fans a closer look at her gold Yeezy accessories.

Kim has been taking a more modest approach to displaying jewelry after she was involved in an armed robbery in Paris in October; thieves made off with jewels valued at $5 million.

The jewelry appeared in her husband Kanye West’s Season 4 presentation last year in September.

Detail of Kim Kardashian West’s Yeezy python boots. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

Kim Kardashian West wears a nude ribbed dress and Yeezy Season 4 jewelry. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

Meanwhile, Kim recently shared on Snapchat her forthcoming collaboration, Calabasas x Adidas “Powerphase” sneakers. The kicks nod the sportswear brand’s classic ‘80s Powerphase OG trainers silhouette, featuring a perforated toebox and a “Calabasas” logo emblazoned on the side.

