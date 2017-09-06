Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But Hiking Boots to Climb a Tree

Kim Kardashian West at a party celebrating Balmain's collaboration with Beats by Dre. Rex Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian has broken the Internet before, and she might do it again with her newest Instagram, in which she shared a black and white photo from her recent nude photoshoot.

Following the reality TV star’s cover story where she channeled the late Jackie Kennedy with her daughter, North, for the cover of Interview magazine, Kardashian posed completely nude while climbing a tree for fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott’s new book.

“So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book,” she captioned the ‘gram. “20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th.”

However, if you look closely, you’ll see that Kardashian was being practical and managed to slip on a dark pair of hiking boots for the climb. The shoes seem sturdy, and we bet she couldn’t have gotten up there without them.

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Want more?

North West Lands First Magazine Cover, While Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie Kennedy

Kim Kardashian’s Photo of North West in Sold-Out Yeezy Giving Hugs Is the Cutest Thing

Kim Kardashian Matched a Sheer Shirt With Clear Mules & Then Glowed in a Nude Jumpsuit

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Sneakers Featuring Boost Tech Quickly Sold Out — Now They’re $800 on eBay