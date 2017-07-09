Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Looks Adorable Wobbling in Adult Heels for Mermaid Party

Balloons and 97 mermaids — no wonder North West was excited about her cousin Penelope Disick’s 5th birthday party on Saturday.
And for a larger than life soiree, the daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West picked out a pair of larger than life shoes.
The 4-year-old wobbled in adult-size hot pink pumps that featured crystal embellishments alongside her cousin, who had on oversized PVC heels.
North completed the look with a Gucci embroidered denim jacket, and the birthday girl had on a pink satin dress.
Taking to Instagram, Kim shared the precious moment with her fans.
“We going out to a party,” North began. “No, not flash,” she instructed the social media queen, explaining, “We’re going to our party that has balloons and a pajama party. It has a shower and towels.”
Disick was quick to point out the most important detail of all: “And it has mermaid cake,” she added. “We’re going to be the mermaids, and there’s 97 mermaids.”
Earlier in the day, Kourtney stepped out in a ribbed orange mini dress teamed with white Raf Simons x Adidas sneakers when she took her birthday girl on an outing.