Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Looks Adorable Wobbling in Adult Heels for Mermaid Party

North West wears hot pink pumps ahead of cousin Penelope Disick's 5th birthday party. Courtesy of Instagram

Balloons and 97 mermaids — no wonder North West was excited about her cousin Penelope Disick’s 5th birthday party on Saturday.

And for a larger than life soiree, the daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West picked out a pair of larger than life shoes.

North & P 😭😭😍 #northwest #penelopedisick #kimkardashianwest A post shared by @noriwestsource on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

The 4-year-old wobbled in adult-size hot pink pumps that featured crystal embellishments alongside her cousin, who had on oversized PVC heels.

North completed the look with a Gucci embroidered denim jacket, and the birthday girl had on a pink satin dress.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared the precious moment with her fans.

North West, at left, wears hot pink pumps with crystal detail, and Penelope Disick wears PVC heels. Courtesy of Instagram

“We going out to a party,” North began. “No, not flash,” she instructed the social media queen, explaining, “We’re going to our party that has balloons and a pajama party. It has a shower and towels.”

Disick was quick to point out the most important detail of all: “And it has mermaid cake,” she added. “We’re going to be the mermaids, and there’s 97 mermaids.”

Earlier in the day, Kourtney stepped out in a ribbed orange mini dress teamed with white Raf Simons x Adidas sneakers when she took her birthday girl on an outing.