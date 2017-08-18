Kim Kardashian’s Photo of North West in Sold-Out Yeezy Giving Hugs Is the Cutest Thing

Kim Kardashian shares photo of North West hugging Penelope Disick. Courtesy of Instagram

Is there any 4-year-old more stylish than North West? Just scroll through her family’s Instagrams and you’ll have your answer. In case you missed it, the toddler’s worn everything from faux fur slides to even trying on Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga boots.

This week, the world got another glimpse of the young fashionista’s customizable sold-out Yeezy Boost 350 V2s via her mom’s ‘gram and we have to say, they almost look better than when they were first released.

Though North wore the fresh kicks with a bright blue long sleeve shirt from Kanye’s Saint Pablo Tour collection, there’s no missing her name scribbled on in a bold red along the side of the shoe. The sneakers also had adorable doodles of every kid’s favorite foods: pizza and ice cream. There were tiny drawings of hearts, lightning bolts, and stars beside them, too. As if the moment couldn’t be any cuter, the photo was of North hugging her cousin Penelope and their pal Ryan.

They’re next play date can’t come soon enough. Take a closer look at North’s custom sneaks below.

The Kids Supply Custom V2 Kids, thekidssupply.com

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Defends Letting North West Wear a Corseted Dress

How North West Is Shaking Up the Kids’ Fashion Scene

North West Swaps Yeezys for Favorite Faux Fur Slides

North West Wore the Cutest Customized Yeezys To Visit a Museum