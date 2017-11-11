Kim Kardashian Showed Off Thigh-High Boots at Katy Perry’s Concert

Kim Kardashian poses with North West for 'Interview' magazine. Twitter

On the day of Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album release, Kim Kardashian and North West hit the Katy Perry concert in Los Angeles.

The reality star and her four-year-old daughter posed for pictures with Perry backstage on Friday evening. Kim showed off a gray mini dress and over-the-knee camouflage-print boots.

Both Kardashian and Perry captured the experience on their social media accounts. The singer-turned-shoe designer posted a video on her Instagram stories. “Told you I was a secret Kardashian,” Perry wrote.

Meanwhile, Kardashian posted a selfie on Snapchat with the “Witness” songstress and North, who made a style statement herself in hot pink glittery sunglasses.

During the concert, Kardashian — who held her daughter — posted several videos of herself mouthing the words to “E.T.”— Perry’s 2010 song with West.

On stage, Perry, 33, wore an all-red ensemble featuring a hooded bodysuit and platinum over-the-knee boots.

Katy Perry wearing a red ensemble at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

