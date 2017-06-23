North West Debuts Collab With Stylish Kids’ Shoe Brand

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West with daughter North and son Saint in New York on Feb. 1. Splash

We already know North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has a closet full of trendy items.

On Thursday, Kardashian posted photos of North wearing faux fur slides from an unreleased collaboration between Kids Supply (her and West’s brand) and kids’ shoe brand AKID. Both Kardashian and West often wear unreleased shoe styles from the Yeezy line, so it seems North is following in her parents footsteps.

On her Snapchat and Instagram stories, Kardashian showed off North’s custom t-shirt dress and the gray faux fur slides, as North shied away from the camera. North finally posed for a photo, on which Kardashian wrote “Kids Supply x AKID.”

Kardashian posted this photo of North wearing Kids Supply x AKID faux fur slides. Instagram/ Kim Kardashian West

She didn’t reveal any details on when, if ever, the shoes will be released. But North has been seen wearing a black pair of AKID’s faux fur slides several times before. Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, have all been seen wearing various styles from the trendy kids’ line.

Want to see more of North West’s style? Click through the gallery below.

