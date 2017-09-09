Kim Kardashian Goes Pantless in See-Through Mules for a Daring NYFW Look

Kim Kardashian began New York Fashion Week by showing off newly bleached locks at Tom Ford’s show.
The fresh color has not, however, changed the reality star’s style sensibility: Kardashian stepped out to a NYFW event yesterday in her see-through Yeezy mules, which she paired with a leather blazer, a bandeau and sheer tights — choosing not to wear pants.
The reality star’s black underwear was fully visible through her tights, and while Kardashian has already worn other provocative looks during fashion week, including a slashed-through Tom Ford for Gucci dress, this look was her most daring so far.
While the 36-year-old likes the clear shoe trend in general, this particular pair of mules has been a go-to of hers both on and off the red carpet, and she’s paired them with everything from a sparkly Balmain skirt to velvet, dark blue pants.
Kardashian’s pantless look was particularly racy, but the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went for a subtler look earlier in the day, wearing a low-cut, silver Versace gown to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.
