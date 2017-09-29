Kim Kardashian Pulls Off Low-Maintenance Look With No Bra & Boots

Kim Kardashian out with her kids. Courtesy of Instagram

Between her business ventures and being a mother of two, Kim Kardashian has plenty on her plate. While she’s known for her glam looks, sometimes the busy star takes a break and goes casual with her style.

On Thursday, Kardashian was spotted running errands with her son Saint West in the ultimate laid-back braless look. There was minimal styling, and it was almost as if she woke up like that. She wore a white tank with military green sweatpants and completed it with a pair of simple nude boots. Her outfit looked so effortless and freeing that we guarantee any woman with a full schedule will want to add it to her wardrobe.

The icing on the cake was that Kardashian’s son, Saint, also took on his mom’s relaxed attire. He had on a sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and the classic black and white high-top Vans sneakers. Check out their low-maintenance look below and see how you can pull it off.

