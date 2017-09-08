Kim Kardashian Ups the Slash Appeal of Flirty Cutout Dress With Strappy Sandals

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian at the Mert and Marcus book launch party at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Showing off her new platinum blond — silver-like — hair, Kim Kardashian donned a sexy cut-out Tom Ford for Gucci dress for a book launch Thursday in New York City. The party celebrated “Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott,” a 400-page retrospective book on the work of fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus, of which she’s featured in artsy nude pictorials.

As the book launch took place amid New York Fashion Week, it was crucial Kardashian look the part. Her black dress featured cutouts at the middle, leaving most of her toned belly exposed. She teamed the look with black skinny-strap sandals to emphasize the slashed appeal of the dress. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star looked both stylish and confident as she posed with friends and family, including her sister Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian in Tom Ford for Gucci. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Kardashian’s strap sandal. Rex Shutterstock

Kardashian has been spotted in Tom Ford and black strappy sandals quite a bit this New York Fashion Week. At the designer’s spring 2018 collection presentation, she wore a black bodycon ankle-length dress with the shoes.

Kardashian’s sister Kourtney often wears a similar pair of black strap sandals by Stuart Weitzman. While the Kardashians prefer black, the style comes in many colors including beige, gold and blue velvet.

