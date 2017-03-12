Kim Kardashian West and Son Saint Were Matching in Yeezys Before Lip Ring Style Statement

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West rocks a lip ring and white Rick Owens dress at the 2017 Family Equality Council's Impact Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Kim Kardashian West shared a heartwarming moment on Saturday with her Snapchat fans.

The social media queen posted a photo of herself wearing Adidas Yeezy sneakers alongside 1-year-old son Saint, who also had on the brand, writing, “Mommy son matching.”

Kim Kardashian West and 1-year-old son Saint wear Yeezy. Courtesy of Snapchat.

Kim Kardashian West (third from right) with son Saint, and Kanye West carrying daughter North in September. Splash.

The toddler Yeezys resemble the adult silhouette and feature the same Boost midsole and Primeknit upper.

Later in the evening, the wife of Kanye West made a glamorous transformation at the 2017 Family Equality Council Impact Awards in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian West wears a strapless white Rick Owens dress at the 2017 Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 36-year-old sizzled in a strapless white Rick Owens dress (currently sold out on Farfetch.com) that she teamed with a lip ring when she honored Bunim Murray productions with the Family Impact Award. “Tonight I was honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray productions,” she wrote on Snapchat.

Kyle Richards wears embellished pumps at the 2017 Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Kyle Richards’ embellished Nicholas Kirkwood Eden pumps ($895 on <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/789743/Nicholas_Kirkwood/eden-jewel-crystal-embellished-satin-pumps" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" >Net-a-porter.com</a>) at the 2017 Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Guests included actress Julie Bowen, who looked elegant in a white gown, musician Our Lady J, who had on a sheer outfit with gold high-tops, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, who had on a green bandage dress with embellished Nicholas Kirkwood Eden pumps ($895 on Net-a-porter.com).

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Season 13 of her “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality series premieres today at 9 p.m. ET on E!

