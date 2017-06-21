Kim Kardashian poses with husband Kanye West and daughter North West at the launch of her new beauty line. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the launch of her new beauty line, KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian West threw a bash at her home in California — but even though she was at her own home, the star made a fashion statement.

Kardashian West wore a body-con white Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with strappy sandals.

But even though the nude-toned sandals complemented Kardashian West’s loose waves and tight white dress, she took the shoes off at one point in the night, posing for photos alongside family and friends in bare feet.

The reality star posted a photo with her proudest fans, rapper husband, Kanye West, and daughter North, 4, captioning the image “My babies came thru.”

While Kardashian West and North, who wore a silky lavender dress, went for evening looks, West kept things more casual, sporting a baseball cap with his flannel shirt and white sneakers. Of course, the 36-year-old wasn’t the only one to go barefoot: Her young daughter also posed without shoes.

Her KKW Beauty line launches online today.

