Kim Kardashian Glammed Up a Mom Look While Taking Her Kids Ice Skating

Kim Kardashian West has long been a proponent of sweatpants and high heels, and the star showed how to make the look work yesterday.
While taking her kids, Saint and North, to an ice skating rink in Los Angeles, Kardashian wore a fitted white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, which she teamed with boots from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line.
Kardashian’s Yeezy boots originally retailed for $750 but are sold out. With a 4-inch heel, the shoes add some height to the reality star’s 5-foot-4 frame.
While Kardashian opted for sky-high boots, she dressed her kids in more sensible footwear. North, 4, wore a pink slip dress from Kardashian’s Kids Supply collection and Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Saint, who turns 2 in December, wore a Harley Davidson T-shirt and sweatpants with Vans sneakers — a favorite of North’s.
The family’s outing was filmed for the 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which just celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a new title sequence.
