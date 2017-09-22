Kim Kardashian Glammed Up a Mom Look While Taking Her Kids Ice Skating

Kim Kardashian leaves an ice skating rink in Los Angeles with her two kids. Splash

Kim Kardashian West has long been a proponent of sweatpants and high heels, and the star showed how to make the look work yesterday.

While taking her kids, Saint and North, to an ice skating rink in Los Angeles, Kardashian wore a fitted white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, which she teamed with boots from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian walks with her kids, North and Saint, while leaving a skating rink in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. Splash

Kardashian’s Yeezy boots originally retailed for $750 but are sold out. With a 4-inch heel, the shoes add some height to the reality star’s 5-foot-4 frame.

Yeezy Season 4 Stretch Canvas Boots Courtesy of Fwrd.com

While Kardashian opted for sky-high boots, she dressed her kids in more sensible footwear. North, 4, wore a pink slip dress from Kardashian’s Kids Supply collection and Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Saint, who turns 2 in December, wore a Harley Davidson T-shirt and sweatpants with Vans sneakers — a favorite of North’s.

Kim Kardashian leaves a Los Angeles ice skating rink with her two kids, North and Saint, on Sept. 21. Splash

The family’s outing was filmed for the 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which just celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a new title sequence.

