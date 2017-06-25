Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Throw Their Daughters A Joint ‘Moana’-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Penelope Disick and North West out in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick celebrated their birthdays together on Saturday with a “Moana”-themed party in Los Angeles.

North turned 4 on June 15 and her cousin Penelope will turn 5 on July 8. The girls wore Moana-inspired costumes, with Penelope even rocking a brown wig for the occasion. The bash was complete when characters from the 2016 film showed up. Some of the guests also took inspiration from Disney’s Polynesian character’s style, including sandals, floral prints and bright colors.

Kourtney, sister Khloé Kardashian, and family friends Larsa Pippen and Daphne Joy documented some of the festivities on Snapchat. Kourtney posted a photo of Penelope and a friend dressed up, writing, “Happy bday P!!! Love u so much.”

Meanwhile, Daphne Joy posted an adorable picture of North wearing a flower crown and a lei to the multimedia sharing app.

When party actors dressed as the characters of Moana and Maui showed up, everyone gathered around for the fun.

And what is a party without cake? Good American Jeans collaborator Khloé posted a snap of the treat, featuring matching three-layer cakes for the girls.

During the party, Adidas Calabasas collaborator Kim had some fun playing with Snapchat filters with Joy, where she sported red flannel over a black tank top.

The KKW makeup line entrepreneur accessorized the look with gold necklaces that resembled her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy jewelry line.

The social media queen also shared an adorable photo of North’s baby brother Saint on Snapchat, who looked stylish in a baby seat wearing Vans sneakers.

Earlier in the week on Thursday, Kim debuted a photo of North rocking a pair of unreleased Kid Supply x AKID faux fur slides to her Instagram and Snapchat stories.

Kardashian posted this photo of North wearing Kids Supply x AKID faux fur slides. Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

