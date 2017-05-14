Check Out the Sundae Sneakers on Display When Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Took Their Kids to the Museum of Ice Cream

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian gave their children a sweet treat — a play date at the Museum of Ice Cream on Thursday in Los Angeles.
West arrived in bombshell style, wearing a black Baja East maxi dress teamed with strappy Yeezy sandals when she made her way into the museum with her daughter North West, who had on Vans sneakers. Her other child with Kanye West, son Saint, didn’t appear in any of her social media postings during the outing.
Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian had on white sneakers with an Adidas x Alexander Wang track jacket over a black top and matching leggings. She brought along two of her three children with Scott Disick, Mason and Penelope.
Among the many installations on display in the museum is a set of ice cream-themed shoes by artist Rhonda Voo, who crafted a pair of lace-up boots and platform heels that she embellished with scoops of ice cream. The designs incorporate polyurethane leather and foam, rubber soles and acrylic paint.
“The world is more fun with ice cream on your feet,“ Voo said. “Nothing looks better than seeing ice cream sundaes with cherries on top walking down the street. When you put on my ice cream shoes, you’re instantly in a good mood.”