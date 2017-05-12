Kim Kardashian West Visits Planned Parenthood in Yeezy Heels With Khloé and Kourtney

Kim Kardashian West, left, and Khloe Kardashian on a previous outing. REX Shutterstock.

Kim Kardashian West made big statements — with her style and values — when she marched into Planned Parenthood’s headquarters, joined by Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Adidas Calabasas collaborator stepped out in Yeezy lace-up sandals, a black Baja East dress maxi dress, and accessorized with a Yeezy gold necklace to meet with the health organization’s leaders, according to TMZ, where the sisters “discussed PP’s health care efforts and how President Trump’s administration is impacting them.”

Cameras from their “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality series rolled during their discussion, TMZ reported, adding that a source revealed they wanted to throw their support behind the health services group. “Their main focus was to find out how they can contribute to the group’s cause and work more with them in the future,” the sourced shared with TMZ.

Kim Kardashian West with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian on a previous outing. REX Shutterstock.

