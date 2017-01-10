Kanye West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Boosts Out With Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in New York following the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Splash.

On Monday night, French officials announced that 17 suspects in the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October had been arrested. Around the time of that announcement, TMZ spotted Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, were spotted getting a bite to eat at Shu Sushi near Bel-Air, Calif.

The couple have seldom been seen out together since the robbery and since West’s stay in the hospital in November for reported exhaustion. When Kardashian West has appeared in public in recent months, she’s remained low-key, dressing down and wearing little or no makeup. Upon her making a stylish return to Instagram last week and going back to promoting Adidas Calabasas on Snapchat, it seems that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star might be finally coming out of hiding slowly but surely.

For their sushi dinner, Kardashian West looked a little more like her old self again, pairing a black hoodie with ultra-distressed black jeans over sexy lace tights and sleek Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. Meanwhile, rapper-designer West donned a pair of the yet-to-be-released Yeezy Boosts in “White/Black” 350 V2 colorway, which his daughter, North West, has also been spotted wearing.

Kardashian West’s versatile Gianvito Rossi pumps originally retailed for $945 but are currently on sale on MyTheresa for $537.

Gianvito Rossi Pina Suede Pumps Courtesy of My Theresa.

Gianvito Rossi Pina Suede Pumps, $537; mytheresa.com

Kardashian West’s half-sister Kendall Jenner employed a similar styling trick last week, wearing fishnet tights under a pair of Levi’s vintage jeans and Ego clear PVC boots.

Kendall Jenner wearing Ego boots with fishnets. Splash

