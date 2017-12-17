Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose With Their Kids on Holiday Card

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose with their kids, North (L) and Saint. Courtesy of Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family stages an elaborate holiday card each year. But this year, the family has opted for a minimalist card, which features them in white T-shirts, jeans and bare feet.

Kim Kardashian has been revealing a piece of the card each day via her Instagram account, beginning with the first day of December. For Day 16 yesterday, Kardashian shared a sweet shot of herself with her husband, Kanye West, and her kids, North (4) and Saint (2).

In the shot, Kardashian sports a white tank top with a high neckline and ripped jeans. She wears her platinum dyed locks down. West sports an oversized white T-shirt with lightwash jeans, accessorizing with some gold jewelry.

As for the kids, North poses in a Canadian tuxedo. In the shot posed Dec. 16, the 4-year-old clutches her mom with one hand while hiding her face with the other. Saint, clad in Levis jeans, holds onto West’s hand and stands turned around, his face hidden from the shot.

Previous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards have been more elaborately staged than this year’s. 2013’s was one of the most elaborate and showed the family on a carnival theme set, posed in front of gold money signs and magazines with their own faces on them. But even in the 1990s — long before “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” made them a household name — the family did a Harley Davidson-themed shoot one year, posing in motorcycle jackets around Bruce Jenner’s new ride.

