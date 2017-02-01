Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Are Launching a Children’s Clothing Line

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in New York following the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Splash.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are breaking into the children’s market.

The rapper-designer has already released Yeezys for infants, and it seems that he and Kardashian West will be producing a line of children’s clothing. Kardashian West shared a sneak peek on Snapchat on Tuesday, modeled by her daughter, North West.

Three-year-old North sported a chartreuse shearling jacket and matching sequined dress. In her Snapchat video, Kardashian West said that North actually chose the colors for the pieces. She didn’t elaborate much on when or where it will released, but perhaps it could be included in West’s Yeezy Season 5 show on Feb. 15 during New York Fashion Week.

North West wearing Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s new line for kids. Snapchat

North paired the look with her trusty Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers — one of her favorite pairs of sneakers in her closet.

