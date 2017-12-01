Kim Kardashian Sports Chic White Pumps for Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian at the birthday bash of Chrissy Teigen on Nov. 30. Courtesy of Instagram

Chrissy Teigen celebrated 32 years of life in style yesterday, hosting an elaborate Pan-Am-themed birthday party that brought together all of the model’s famous friends.

Kim Kardashian stepped out to the affair in a chic ’60s-inspired outfit. The reality star sported a blush-colored dress, which she paired with white pumps for a look straight out of the Pan-Am era.

Kim Kardashian sits in an airline seat at Chrissy Teigen’s birthday bash. Rex Shutterstock

Kardashian attended the affair with her mother, Kris Jenner, and husband, Kanye West. At the event, Jenner lounged back in an airline chair sipping a cocktail. Meanwhile, Kardashian and West — who are expecting their third child via surrogate — cozied up for some selfies.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose for selfies at Chrissy Teigen’s birthday celebration. Courtesy of Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Kardashian showed fans a sneak peak inside the extravagant celebration, which featured pretend airline tickets, oversized airline chairs and servers dolled up in Pan-Am stewardess costumes.

Playing hostess, Teigen sported a hot pink skirt suit. The model, who is pregnant with her second child, added a glamorous vibe to her look with gloves and sleek, pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps.

#chrissyteigen X #kimkardashian spotted @chrissyteigen 60’s themed #birthdayparty #theofficialteabook ☕️ A post shared by @officialteabook on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:39am PST

