Kim Kardashian Sports Chic White Pumps for Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Bash

Chrissy Teigen celebrated 32 years of life in style yesterday, hosting an elaborate Pan-Am-themed birthday party that brought together all of the model’s famous friends.
Kim Kardashian stepped out to the affair in a chic ’60s-inspired outfit. The reality star sported a blush-colored dress, which she paired with white pumps for a look straight out of the Pan-Am era.
Kardashian attended the affair with her mother, Kris Jenner, and husband, Kanye West. At the event, Jenner lounged back in an airline chair sipping a cocktail. Meanwhile, Kardashian and West — who are expecting their third child via surrogate — cozied up for some selfies.
On her Instagram stories, Kardashian showed fans a sneak peak inside the extravagant celebration, which featured pretend airline tickets, oversized airline chairs and servers dolled up in Pan-Am stewardess costumes.
Playing hostess, Teigen sported a hot pink skirt suit. The model, who is pregnant with her second child, added a glamorous vibe to her look with gloves and sleek, pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps.
Want more?
Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Other Celebrities Rocking the Underwear-as-Outerwear Trend
Watch Kim Kardashian Gulp This Horrifying Drink to Avoid an Uncomfortable Question
Chrissy Teigen Sizzles in a Very Revealing Little Black Dress With 5-Inch Stilettos