Kim Kardashian Now Owns a Staple of Jackie Kennedy’s Wardrobe — For a Whopping $380K

Kim Kardashian reportedly bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Cartier watch. REX Shutterstock

This past Wednesday — the same day as the KKW Beauty launch — Kim Kardashian West anonymously bid on, and ultimately took home, a Cartier Tank watch previously owned by former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The reality star reportedly bought the watch at more than three times its high-auction estimate of $120,000 for a whopping $379,500 from Christie’s auction house in New York, making it the most expensive Cartier tank ever sold.

Jacqueline Kennedy’s Cartier Tank watch, dated 1962, sold for $379,500 at Christie’s. Christie's

The 18K gold timepiece, complete with a personalized engraving on the caseback, was apparently a gift from Jackie Onassis’ brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw “Stas” Radziwill back in 1963. The watch, which is described as being understated, is also engraved with the date Feb. 23, 1963, commemorating a hike the prince participated in to support President Kennedy’s aim to make the country healthier.

The actual engraving reads: “Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05 AM to 9:35 PM,” in reference to the start and stop times from the 50-Mile Hike in Palm Beach, Fla.

The engraving on the back of Jacqueline Kennedy’s watch reads “Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05 AM to 9:35 PM” Christie's

