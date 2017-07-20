Kim Kardashian West Is Really Obsessed With These Outfits She Just Wore

Kim Kardashian steps out in NYC on July 10. Splash

We know Kim Kardashian West loves posting on social media, but on Wednesday, she seemed to really want to show off a few recent outfits in particular.

She started with this look: a cropped T-shirt, gray sweatpants and tan lace-up Yeezy boots, which she’s worn many times before. The boots are from Yeezy Season 4 and have been out of stock for a while.

Continuing the cropped and tight trend, she posted a photo of her next look: a super sparkly Missoni top and leggings with equally as sparkly Manolo Blahnik ankle-strap sandals.

Last but certainly not least is a look she wore for a date night with husband Kanye West. She was back to a cropped T-shirt — this time it was a white tank — paired with nude leggings and metallic ankle-strap sandals.

Clearly, Kardashian West seemed to be planning this flooding of her followers’ Instagram feeds, captioning one of her photos “SPAM.”

