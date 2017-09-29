Kim Kardashian’s High Ponytail Screams ’90s — But Her Sandals Are So 2017

Kim Kardashian wears a black blazer at Alexander Wang's spring '18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is a major trendsetter, and with her latest look, it’s clear that ’90s-inspired trends are here to stay, at least for now.

While out to dinner last night, Kardashian sported a high ponytail — with a scrunchie, like something out of “Full House.”

The reality star went modern with her clothing, donning a semisheer white dress and strappy tan sandals.

Yes mama!♕ A post shared by ♕L A T E N I G H T L U X♕ (@latenightlux) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

While the 36-year-old’s ensemble had no sheer elements from behind, cut-out detailing on the back lended a racy element to the look, as did the winding straps of her sandals.

Barbie🌺🔥 A post shared by @kimberlysource on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

This Sunday, the 14th season of Kardashian’s television series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” will air on E!

The mogul has been busy filming bits for the new season in Los Angeles alongside her sisters and two kids, North and Saint.

The new season comes amid rumors that Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogate and that two of her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are also pregnant.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

