Kim Kardashian Struts in Curve-Hugging Dress With Pointy Thigh-High Boots After Dinner

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian leaves dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif. Nov. 17. Splash

Kim Kardashian is famous for her figure. And the reality star embraced her curves in a tight dress and thigh-high boots as she stepped out for dinner with friends at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday.

Kardashian sported a slinky, slightly sheer dress with cut-out detailing on the side. She wore her platinum locks in a tight ponytail, accessorizing with a delicate gold necklace and some rings.

Kim Kardashian sports a tight dress and thigh-high boots Splash

For footwear, the reality star selected luxurious thigh-high boots, adding a sensual element to her look without showing off skin.

Kardashian has been busy lately. The 37-year-old just returned from New Orleans, where she celebrated among other celebrity guests at Serena Williams’ wedding.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian hit the talk show circuit, appearing on numerous programs to promote her new perfume line. Kardashian’s perfume line garnered $10 million the first day of its release, according to Glamour.

