Kim Kardashian West Goes for Barely-There Look at Balmain Party

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian West at a party celebrating Balmain's collaboration with Beats by Dre and its new L.A. store July 20. REX Shutterstock

To celebrate Balmain’s new Los Angeles store and its collaboration with Beats by Dre, Kim Kardashian West opted for an outfit that was both very Kim and very Balmain.

Kardashian West showed up in a white crop top that should really be considered more of a bra top, with a beaded Balmain skirt that had an up-to-there slit. She went for her go-to styling trick: wearing clear shoes to make her appear taller and make her legs look longer. She opted for Yeezy clear mules.

Kim Kardashian West showed off her figure in a crop top, Balmain skirt and Yeezy clear sandals. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Kardashian West’s clear Yeezy sandals. REX Shutterstock

Her skirt was also slightly sheer, adding to the lengthening illusion. During the party she posed with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Kim Kardashian West with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. REX Shutterstock

In addition to celebrating the store opening, the party celebrated the French label’s headphones collab with Beats by Dre. Kardashian West’s sister Kylie Jenner appears in the ad campaign for the gilded tech accessories.

#BALMAINBEATS TRANSPORT TO AN URBAN SAFARI. #StudioWireless @KylieJenner Timed with the opening the Balmain Flagship at 8421 Melrose Place in Los Angeles, Balmain and @beatsbydre launch today a new collaboration featuring two exclusive custom designs of Beats’ popular Powerbeats3 Wireless and Beats Studio Wireless headphones. A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the party.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Is Obsessed With These Outfits She Just Wore

See How Kim Kardashian’s Wax Figures Evolved at Madame Tussauds Through the Years

Kim Kardashian Debuts ‘Insane’ Armenian Croc-Skin Pumps Emblazoned With Her Name