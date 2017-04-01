Kim Kardashian’s Body Slimming Illusion Trick Involved These Sandals

Kim Kardashian West wears Manolo Blahnik's nude "Estro" sandals. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

Kim Kardashian West saw an unflattering photo of herself and knew exactly what to do.

The Adidas Calabasas designer assembled an outfit on Friday that created a body slimming effect through carefully coordinated color styling from head to toe.

Kim Kardashian West wears a white Naked Wardrobe top, Good American jeans and Manolo Blahnik ’s nude “Estro” sandals. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West.

To achieve the illusion, the E! reality star teamed a low cut white top with matching shorts and nude Manolo Blahnik Estro sandals. She completed the look with a white jacket that had black lining, and wore it slung below the shoulders. Voilà — she appeared thinner and no Photoshop was needed.

The wife of Kanye West complemented her figure by making it look as if it’s long and narrow with plenty of flesh on show around the smallest and most flattering parts of her body, including the décolletage and legs.

Manolo Blahnik’s “Estro” sandals; $745; Barneys.com Courtesy of Barneys.

A pair of nude sandals created the illusion of added height without a bulky footwear silhouette that would otherwise shorten her appearance.

Blahnik’s suede Estro ankle-tie sandals feature an open-toe profile, a PVC band and a 4-inch heel. The footwear retails for $745 on Barneys.com.

The black lining of the jacket slung around her torso and hips also made her body look smaller by contrasting the white Naked Wardrobe top and Good American jeans.

Proud of the look, she took to Snapchat to share what she accomplished.

“You guys I look so skinny, and I saw the most fattening, ugly picture of myself where I literally look six months pregnant,” she explained. “I think it was the angle or something, but I legit felt skinny today. I’m Snapchatting and promoting just this angle.”

She also debuted a sleek haircut that featured a blunt trim, taking 3 inches off the bottom. Later that evening she took her daughter with Kanye West, North, to meet Ariana Grande.