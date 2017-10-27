Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her 37th Birthday In a White Hot Minidress & Gold Sandals

Kim Kardashian rang in 37 years on Oct. 21 — but the reality star just celebrated with family and friends yesterday, stepping out for a dinner at Armenian restaurant Carousel in Los Angeles.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported a white minidress and oversized leather jacket, which she paired with python-print sandals for a chic ’90s-inspired look.
Kardashian’s husband, rapper and Yeezy mogul Kanye West, stepped out in a denim jacket with gray jeans, finishing his look with minimalist brown lace-up footwear.
Kardashian’s dinner was a family affair, with sisters Kourtney and Kendall in attendance, along with mother Kris.
Kourtney stepped out in an oversized beige sweater and thigh-high brown boots.
Kendall wore a graphic T-shirt and jeans, which she styled with pointy-toed white Celine mules, while Kris stepped out in a black jumpsuit and Vans sneakers.
Kardashian’s guest list also included best friend Jonathan Cheban, assistant Stephanie Shepherd and Scottie Pippen’s wife, Larsa.
