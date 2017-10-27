Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her 37th Birthday In a White Hot Minidress & Gold Sandals

View Slideshow Kim Kardashian steps out with family and friends for a belated 37th birthday celebration Oct. 26. Splash

Kim Kardashian rang in 37 years on Oct. 21 — but the reality star just celebrated with family and friends yesterday, stepping out for a dinner at Armenian restaurant Carousel in Los Angeles.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported a white minidress and oversized leather jacket, which she paired with python-print sandals for a chic ’90s-inspired look.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West step out on Oct. 27 to celebrate Kardashian’s 37th birthday. Splash

Kardashian’s husband, rapper and Yeezy mogul Kanye West, stepped out in a denim jacket with gray jeans, finishing his look with minimalist brown lace-up footwear.

Kardashian’s dinner was a family affair, with sisters Kourtney and Kendall in attendance, along with mother Kris.

Kourtney stepped out in an oversized beige sweater and thigh-high brown boots.

Kourtney Kardashian sports an oversized beige sweater and brown thigh-highs on Oct. 26 at Kim’s birthday dinner. Splash

Kendall wore a graphic T-shirt and jeans, which she styled with pointy-toed white Celine mules, while Kris stepped out in a black jumpsuit and Vans sneakers.

@kendalljenner arriving at Carousel Armenian restaurant in LA – 26, October 2017 #kendalljenner A post shared by Kardashians (@lovethekardashianfamily) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Kardashian’s guest list also included best friend Jonathan Cheban, assistant Stephanie Shepherd and Scottie Pippen’s wife, Larsa.

