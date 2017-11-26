11 Celebrities Who Have Embraced One of 2017’s Biggest Trends: Nude-Colored Looks

View Slideshow Kourtney Kardashian arrives at Kim's 37th birthday party. Splash

Similar to how everyone was wearing millennial pink this year, nude hues have ranked high up there in popularity. But opting for this growing trend isn’t as easy as it appears. Whether you manage to pull it off or not, there’s a certain risk in wearing flesh-colored clothing.

We’re just glad that these fashion-forward stars didn’t let anything get in the way of their trying out the look because, as you can see, their thinking outside the box has really paid off. Even with the wardrobe malfunction experienced by Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in May, she still looked stunning in her silk high-slit strapless gown. While Hadid was still with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez also delivered one of her boldest style moments yet, wearing a sheer floor-length gown during Fashion Week in New York.

At the same time, the beauty of opting for nude tones is that they are neutral and go with everything. Apart from the gorgeous outfits these celebrities rocked, the accessories and shoes they chose for complementing their look are what really made them stand out. Ahead, click through our picks of the best of the best nude ensembles of 2017. We guarantee this roundup will inspire you to step up your game this holiday season.

