Kim Kardashian Debuts ‘Insane’ Armeanian Croc-Skin Pumps Emblazoned With Her Name

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to fashion freebies — and with millions of social media followers there’s little to wonder why.

On Tuesday, Armeanian shoe designers got a boost of exposure on Snapchat when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star featured a pair of their pumps she received as a gift from the creators.

Kim Kardashian West’s custom pumps by Armenian designers. Courtesy of Snapchat

“How amazing are these shoes I just got today in the mail from these Armeanian designers,” Kardashian West said. “They look insane. I can’t wait to wear them.”

The E! fixture presented dark brown croc-skin pumps that had pointed-toe profiles and her name emblazoned on the insole: “Especially for Kim Kardashian.”

Kardashian West made a trip to Armenia in 2015 with her sister Khloe Kardashian; their late father Robert Kardashian is of Armenian descent.

The queen of contour, who recently launched an eponymous makeup brand, also showed her fans gifts she received from the Good American brand, including a “Libra” sweatshirt and jeans.

Ahead of her beauty industry venture, last year in September Kardashian West announced on Snapchat her collaborative venture, Adidas Calabasas. She highlighted children’s apparel from the range that incorporated Adidas branding and Calabasas — the exclusive California community that the Kardashians and other stars call home. “Look at how cute all of this kids’ stuff is — Kanye and I have an exciting project coming up soon,” she said while showcasing T-shirts and hoodies.

The Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers dropped in March and were rereleased on June 4.