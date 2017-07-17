Customizable Kids’ Yeezy Sneakers Already Sold Out

A closeup look at North West's sneakers. Splash

After teasing the collection last week, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s latest Kids’ Supply collection released at 10 a.m. ET on Monday on thekidssupply.com.

The customizable white Yeezy Boost 350 V2s quickly sold out. North West had debuted the shoes last week for a trip to the Natural History Museum in New York with her nanny. Of course, North’s had her name on the side, but the shoes are customizable and feature allover doodles.

If you didn’t get your hands on the sneakers, the Kids Supply collab with stylish kids’ shoe brand Akid is still available. The leopard-print faux fur slides retail for $48 and are still available in several sizes. The shoes will begin shipping in three weeks, the site says.

There are also apparel items including a coral velvet bikini and a coral silk velvet dress, swim shorts, a denim jacket and a hat all featuring similar doodles as the Yeezys, a leopard-print slip dress and T-shirts.

Kardashian West announced on Twitter that the Yeezys had sold out, but she responded to a Twitter user who was hoping there’d be a restock.

OMG all of the personalized Yeezy V2's have sold out! #KidsSupply — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2017

I hope we restock the yeezys too! https://t.co/qIZQAu7O7n — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2017

