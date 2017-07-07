Khloe Kardashian Wore a Very Wintry Outfit for a Summer Date Night

View Slideshow Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson outside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash

Khloe Kardashian may have been wearing Givenchy slides earlier in the day, but she made a drastic outfit change for a date night with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian was spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. with Thompson, wearing a black long-sleeve dress, black thigh-high slouchy boots and a black hat. The only glimpse of summer in her outfit was her light pink Fendi bag, which retails for $4,250.

Slouch boots are definitely a major trend for fall that appeared on lots of designers’ runways, but it seems a bit early to be bringing out a pair that looks so heavy.

Khloe Kardashian wearing slouchy boots for a date night with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Splash

Khloe Kardashian wearing a long-sleeve dress, slouchy boots and a Fendi handbag. Splash

Thompson, meanwhile, went with a Gucci track jacket and track pants paired with Air Jordan white sneakers.

Khloe recently celebrated her 33rd birthday wearing a decidedly different look. She wore a Roberto Cavalli beaded minidress and Tamara Mellon metallic sandals.

