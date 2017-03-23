Khloe Kardashian Stepped Out in Christian Louboutin Heels and Sweatpants

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t need to be dressed up to wear her Christian Louboutin heels.
The star was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt and dark velvet joggers. While she could have just thrown on a pair of sneakers, she instead completed the outfit with a pink Hermès Birkin bag, mirrored sunglasses and Christian Louboutin So Kate booties.
Clearly, Kardashian was loving her own outfit — she posted a photo of the look on Instagram. She’s not the only family member that loves to wear heels even with the most casual of outfits. Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted wearing an oversized T-shirt with thigh-high boots and a Yeezy sweatshirt with clear boots.
