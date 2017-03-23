Khloe Kardashian Stepped Out in Christian Louboutin Heels and Sweatpants

Khloe Kardashian in Los Angeles on March 23. Splash

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t need to be dressed up to wear her Christian Louboutin heels.

The star was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt and dark velvet joggers. While she could have just thrown on a pair of sneakers, she instead completed the outfit with a pink Hermès Birkin bag, mirrored sunglasses and Christian Louboutin So Kate booties.

Khloe Kardashian in Los Angeles wearing Christian Louboutin booties. Splash

Khloe Kardashian and Christian Louboutin So Kate booties. Splash/Courtesy of brand

Clearly, Kardashian was loving her own outfit — she posted a photo of the look on Instagram. She’s not the only family member that loves to wear heels even with the most casual of outfits. Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted wearing an oversized T-shirt with thigh-high boots and a Yeezy sweatshirt with clear boots.

BACK TO BLACK A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Jewel-tone velvet. On my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:10am PST

l a c e d u p. on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

